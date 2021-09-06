 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona reports 2,378 COVID-19 cases, 1 addition death
0 Comments
AP

Arizona reports 2,378 COVID-19 cases, 1 addition death

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in Arizona have reported 2,378 additional COVID-19 cases and one addition death from the virus as of Monday.

The state had reported more than 3,000 new cases in each of the four preceding days.

In all, Arizona has seen more than 1,032,000 COVID cases and 18,999 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

Fifty-six percent of people in have been vaccinated for the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year
National Politics

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation's bedrock retirement programs.

USPS has shorted some workers’ pay for years, CPI finds
National Politics

USPS has shorted some workers’ pay for years, CPI finds

  • Updated

Nancy Campos’ back ached as she loaded more than 100 Amazon packages onto her truck. The 59-year-old grandmother, a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, had worked 13 days in a row without a lunch break, and now she was delivering on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to keep up with a never-ending flow of boxes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News