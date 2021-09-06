Arizona reports 2,378 COVID-19 cases, 1 addition death

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in Arizona have reported 2,378 additional COVID-19 cases and one addition death from the virus as of Monday.
The state had reported more than 3,000 new cases in each of the four preceding days.
In all, Arizona has seen more than 1,032,000 COVID cases and 18,999 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.
Fifty-six percent of people in have been vaccinated for the virus.
