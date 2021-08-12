Arizona reports 2,970 more COVID-19 cases, most in 6 months

But unlike a budget provision banning K-12 schools from requiring masks to be worn, the budget does not ban universities from imposing universal mask mandates. Some school districts are openly defying the new law because it does not take effect until late next month, although it contains a retroactivity clause.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 1,424 new cases on July 27 to 2,450 new cases on Tuesday.

There were 1,527 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Wednesday, a level last seen in February as the winter surge wound down, the state's dashboard reported.

The dashboard also reported the administration of 28,947 additional vaccine doses.

While the daily reports of additional cases and hospitalizations rose steadily in July and so far in August, they remain below numbers seen during the surges last summer and last winter. Deaths are far fewer than the previous surges.

In Mohave County, the county health director and the CEOs of the area's four major hospitals took the rare step of holding a joint news conference urging people to get vaccinated.