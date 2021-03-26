 Skip to main content
Arizona reports 571 additional COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
AP

Arizona reports 571 additional COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

  • Updated
Arizona reports 571 additional COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey arrives for a news conference to talk about the latest Arizona COVID-19 information in Phoenix. Ducey is prohibiting government mask mandates and allowing bars and nightclubs shuttered for months to open their doors without restrictions. Ducey's move Thursday, March 25, 2021, leaves in place few of the restrictions he implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

 Ross D. Franklin

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported 571 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths as the number of virus-related hospitalizations remained fairly stable.

There were 626 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient rooms as of Thursday, down from 628 as of Wednesday but only a fraction of the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The state's pandemic totals increased to 838,558 cases and 16,898 deaths.

The additional cases reported Friday was four times as many as on Thursday but Arizona's seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths declined over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The daily new cases rolling average dropped from 1,364 on March 10 to 483 on Wednesday while the daily deaths rolling average deaths dropped from 46 to 33.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

This story has been corrected to reflect that hospitalizations as of Thursday were down from as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

