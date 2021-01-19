Arizona reports 6,417 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

PHOENIX (AP) — As Arizona prepares to expand its vaccination reach, health officials on Tuesday reported more than 6,400 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

State officials also announced appointments will be scheduled for two mass vaccination sites in suburban Phoenix for people age 65 and older. The earliest slots they will be able to register for are in February.

The state Department of Health Services and local partners transformed the parking lot outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale last week into a round the clock vaccination site. Phoenix Municipal Stadium will open as a site on Feb. 1.

Health officials said there were 6,417 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. Arizona since the pandemic began has reported 673,882 cases and 11,266 known deaths. Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have started to decline after spiking to record levels over the past week.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Arizona currently leads the nation with the highest seven-day average of daily cases per 100,000 people with 117.

In other developments: