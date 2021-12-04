 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arizona reports big two-day COVID case surge, 174 deaths

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona reported 6,043 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 virus deaths Saturday as the pandemic's latest surge maintained its grip on the state.

The new cases add to the 5,236 reported Friday and are just the second time the state has seen more than 5,000 cases on two consecutive days since January’s winter surge.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,697 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Friday, just below the current surge’s high of 2,714 the day before. Just 5% of inpatient beds in the state’s crowded system were available Friday, according to the dashboard.

The increase in cases likely reflects continued vaccination resistance and more people getting tested following Thanksgiving gatherings, said Will Humble, a former Department of Health Services director who has been a critic of the state’s handling of the pandemic.

He said a lack of statewide vaccination and masking requirements, particularly in schools, is coming home to roost, resulting in crowded and stressed hospitals and continued fatalities.

People are also reading…

“It’s too late for the intervention at this point,” said Humble, now executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association. “At this point I kind of just throw my hands up.”

Asked for comment on Saturday's large number of new cases and deaths, Department of Health Services spokesperson Steve Elliott said it's “not productive" to attach significance to particular daily reports that for various reasons may not reflect trends.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks, decreasing to 3,324 on Thursday from 3,685 on Nov. 18.

However, Arizona’s reports of additional cases increased each of the last five days and the latest Johns Hopkins rolling average didn’t yet reflect the numbers from Friday and Saturday.

The latest Johns Hopkins rolling average of new virus deaths in Arizona decreased over the past two weeks, dropping to 31.4 on Thursday from 40.9 on Nov. 18. That cutoff meant the rolling average didn't include the 174 deaths reported Saturday.

Humble said the state could help small, independent hospitals that lack capacity to treat critically ill patients with non-COVID-19 conditions by opening up the state's surge line that arranges transfers of virus patients to hospitals with space.

“There's no room at the inn," he said. “It's really a bad time for someone to get a stroke or a heart attack.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr. Oz Show" after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tuba Christmas players perform Joy to the World

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News