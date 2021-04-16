 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona representative introduces bill to keep A-10 alive
0 comments
AP

Arizona representative introduces bill to keep A-10 alive

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers have introduced a bill that would keep the A-10 “Warthog" attack aircraft in operation.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick introduced the bill in Congress this week to continue funding the plane, upholding a long tradition of Arizona congressional members working to keep the aircraft functional, the Arizona Republic reported Thursday.

The late Republican Sen. John McCain, who chaired the Senate Armed Services Committee, former Republican Sen. Martha McSally and other state lawmakers have played past roles in keeping the A-10 in the air.

Several other representatives have expressed support for the bill already, including Democratic Reps. Ruben Gallego, Tom O'Halleran and Greg Stanton. Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly sponsored a Senate version of the bill.

The Air Force has used the A-10 Thunderbolt II since 1975, when the planes were delivered to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. It was the first aircraft designed for close support of ground forces, the newspaper reported.

“The A-10 Warthog is a vital fixture of Southern Arizona and the bedrock of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, which employs hundreds of airmen and contributes millions of dollars to our local economy,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement.

Kirkpatrick's district "is home to the largest contingent of the A-10 fleet, and preserving this aircraft is one of my top priorities,” she said.

The Air Force had planned last year to retire 44 A-10s but the plan was postponed after Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Arizona Republic.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Remembering Our Fallen memorial exhibit

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News