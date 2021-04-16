Arizona representative introduces bill to keep A-10 alive

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers have introduced a bill that would keep the A-10 “Warthog" attack aircraft in operation.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick introduced the bill in Congress this week to continue funding the plane, upholding a long tradition of Arizona congressional members working to keep the aircraft functional, the Arizona Republic reported Thursday.

The late Republican Sen. John McCain, who chaired the Senate Armed Services Committee, former Republican Sen. Martha McSally and other state lawmakers have played past roles in keeping the A-10 in the air.

Several other representatives have expressed support for the bill already, including Democratic Reps. Ruben Gallego, Tom O'Halleran and Greg Stanton. Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly sponsored a Senate version of the bill.

The Air Force has used the A-10 Thunderbolt II since 1975, when the planes were delivered to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. It was the first aircraft designed for close support of ground forces, the newspaper reported.