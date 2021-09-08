 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Republican legislator abruptly announces resignation
0 Comments
AP

Arizona Republican legislator abruptly announces resignation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Arizona Republican legislator abruptly announces resignation

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, is sworn in during the opening of the Arizona Legislature at the state Capitol, in Phoenix. Roberts has announced he's resigning from the Legislature. The Republican from Maricopa did not give a reason for his sudden departure on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. He filed to run for reelection just two weeks ago.

 Ross D. Franklin

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona state Rep. Bret Roberts abruptly announced Wednesday he's resigning from the Legislature, just two weeks after he filed to run for reelection.

The Republican from Maricopa did not give a reason for his sudden departure. He said his resignation is effective Sept. 30.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with you, the Republican caucus, and the entire House,” he wrote in a brief message addressed to his constituents and colleagues and posted on Twitter. “I wish you all nothing but the best going forward and am confident that the House, will continue to do the people’s work on behalf of all Arizonans.”

Republican Speaker Rusty Bowers called Roberts “a strong, consistent champion” for the Republican caucus and his constituents in Legislative District 11, which stretches from Maricopa and Casa Grande in Pinal County to the northern reaches of the Tucson metro area.

“I appreciate his service to the House and the State of Arizona,” Bowers said in a statement. “He will be missed."

The Legislature is not scheduled to be in session until January. The Republican precinct committeemen in Legislative District 11 will come up with a list of nominees from which county supervisors will pick a new representative. Roberts' replacement must be a Republican.

Roberts is the second Arizona lawmaker to resign Wednesday after Democratic Sen. Kirsten Engel quit to focus on her campaign for Congress.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+23
California recall brings Harris home to support Gov. Newsom
National

California recall brings Harris home to support Gov. Newsom

  • Updated

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris returned to her home state of California on Wednesday to rally voters against the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose campaign expressed growing confidence the first-term Democrat would survive the attempt to remove him from office a year early.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News