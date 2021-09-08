Arizona Republican legislator abruptly announces resignation

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona state Rep. Bret Roberts abruptly announced Wednesday he's resigning from the Legislature, just two weeks after he filed to run for reelection.

The Republican from Maricopa did not give a reason for his sudden departure. He said his resignation is effective Sept. 30.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with you, the Republican caucus, and the entire House,” he wrote in a brief message addressed to his constituents and colleagues and posted on Twitter. “I wish you all nothing but the best going forward and am confident that the House, will continue to do the people’s work on behalf of all Arizonans.”

Republican Speaker Rusty Bowers called Roberts “a strong, consistent champion” for the Republican caucus and his constituents in Legislative District 11, which stretches from Maricopa and Casa Grande in Pinal County to the northern reaches of the Tucson metro area.

“I appreciate his service to the House and the State of Arizona,” Bowers said in a statement. “He will be missed."