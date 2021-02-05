Arizona Republican Party chair sees new heat on her election

PHOENIX (AP) — Pressure is rising on the head of the Arizona Republican Party to allow an audit of her recent reelection as she continues to question President Joe Biden's victory in the state.

A large group of GOP state lawmakers sent party Chair Kelli Ward a letter this week demanding that she allow an audit of her January reelection, which she won by 42 votes but is increasingly being challenged.

The letter demands that Ward either allow an audit or step aside from efforts to audit results in Maricopa County that saw Biden win.

“We urge you to heed the calls of your voters and allow for an immediate audit of the election that was held on January 23rd, in a manner that is fair and transparent,” said the letter signed by 18 state House and Senate lawmakers. “Or we would ask that you remove yourself from efforts to properly audit the elections held in Arizona on November 4th, 2020, as you would be an unwelcome distraction and foil for the media to use to discredit our efforts to protect our state’s voters.”

Rep. Kevin Payne, who used his House letterhead to send the missive, said Ward was trying to have it both ways and it didn't sit well with him and other Republicans.