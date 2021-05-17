Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss.

Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them Republicans, on Monday blasted the GOP state Senate president and the auditors she hired to run an unprecedented, partisan recount in the county. Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers, a Republican, said Karen Fann is making an “attempt at legitimatizing a grift disguised as an audit.”

“This board is done explaining anything to these people who are playing investigator with our constituents' ballots and equipment paid for with real people’s tax dollars,” Sellers said at the start of an extraordinary meeting to refute allegations of wrongdoing raised last week by Fann and amplified by Trump.