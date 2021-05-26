Arizona revises health standards around 'medical rationing'

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has revised the standards for allocating scarce medical resources during crises, such as the coronavirus pandemic, to resolve a months-old federal complaint that claimed the previous standards discriminated against older residents, people of color and people with disabilities.

The revised crisis care standards now reflect legal requirements and best practices to address the needs of people with disabilities and older adults, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights said in a statement on Tuesday, according to The Arizona Republic.

Several advocacy groups, including the Arizona Center for Disability Law and The Arc of Arizona, filed the complaint in July 2020. They argued the previous protocols were putting some residents at risk by raising the potential for some people with disabilities to be perceived as having a shorter life expectancy, which meant less medical care.

The new standards are a “significant step forward” for vulnerable residents, said Jon Meyers, executive director of The Arc of Arizona, which advocates for the rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.