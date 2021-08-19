Arizona school board imposes gag rule for vaccines, masks

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Employees in a northwestern Arizona school district cannot discuss vaccination status or mask-wearing with students under a motion approved unanimously by the local school board.

The edict from the Colorado River Union High School District Governing Board carries no repercussions for administrators, staff, and teachers who violate it. That would be up to Superintendent Monte Silk, who supported the motion.

School districts across Arizona have taken varied approaches to mask mandates, with some defying state law to impose them and offering opt-out options. The Colorado River Union High School District's gag rule is rare.

Board member Ashley Gerich, who calls herself a “non-vaxxer” requested the item be put on the board's agenda this week. She said a couple of students, including her daughter, told her conversations about the vaccine made them feel uncomfortable, the Mohave Daily News reported.