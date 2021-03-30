Arizona school district lays off workers amid low enrollment

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — A metro Phoenix school district has laid off 152 teachers and other employees next year, citing low student enrollment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gilbert Public Schools employees were notified on Friday by email that the district implemented “a necessary reduction in force” because of “loss of student enrollment.”

“Gilbert Public Schools, along with many other school districts, faces a reduced number of students going into the next school year following the global pandemic,” the district said. “We continue to make every effort to increase enrollment for next year and it is our hope that many students lost during this pandemic will return to our schools over the next year.”

Gilbert Public Schools includes 40 schools in the communities of Gilbert, Chandler and Mesa that serve about 33,000 K-12 students.

District spokesperson Dawn Antestenis told The Arizona Republic in an email Monday that the district lost 1,600 students because of the pandemic.