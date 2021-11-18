Arizona schools chief, husband welcome 1st child

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman is now a mother.

Hoffman announced on Twitter Thursday that she and her husband welcomed their first child, Clara Emlyn Hoffman, this week.

“We are all healthy and so happy to be starting this amazing new chapter,” Hoffman wrote.

Hoffman said she'll be on maternity leave through the end of the year “welcoming my little one home and into the world."

Hoffman, a Democrat, faces a difficult re-election fight when she returns to work in 2022.

Late last year, Hoffman wrote heartbreakingly in The Arizona Republic about the pain of sitting alone in a doctor's office while learning her first pregnancy was ending after eight weeks.

“In another year, I would have heard that news alongside my husband, where we could have processed and grieved together in-person,” Hoffman wrote. “But due to mitigation strategies that were in place at the time, I became one of the many Americans who learned to cope with loss in isolation, sharing our heartbreak over text messages and calls instead.”

