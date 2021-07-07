Arizona secretary of state seeks probe of Trump allies

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's secretary of state on Wednesday asked the state attorney general to investigate whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law in their efforts to pressure Maricopa County officials after the 2020 election.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, suggested in a letter to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, that overtures by the former president, attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward may have violated laws against election interference.

Trump twice called Clint Hickman, who was then the Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, in the days before Congress certified President Joe Biden's victory, the Arizona Republic reported last week. Giuliani also called Republican supervisors. Ward texted them aggressively, at one point telling Hickman, “We need you to stop the counting," according to public records.

“I urge you to take action not only to seek justice in this instance, but to deter future attempts to interfere with the integrity of our elections," Hobbs wrote to Brnovich.

A spokesman for Brnovich, Ryan Anderson, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.