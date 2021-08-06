 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Sen. Navarrete accused of sexual conduct with minor
0 Comments
AP

Arizona Sen. Navarrete accused of sexual conduct with minor

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix has been arrested on suspicion of charges accusing him of sexual conduct with a minor, police said Friday.

Police received a report on Wednesday about sexual contact that allegedly occurred in 2019, and Navarrete was arrested Thursday after detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses, the Police Department said in a statement.

Navarrete, 35, was booked into jail Thursday night on suspicion of charges that included multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor, police said.

Navarrete did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

Court records in his case weren't immediately available, and it wasn’t clear when Navarrete would make an initial court appearance or whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sgt. Andrew Williams, a Police Department spokesman, declined to provide additional information on the case, saying police didn't want to draw attention to the case “for the sake of the victim."

Navarrete announced earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing minor symptoms while isolating at home.

Navarrete, 35, is serving his second term in the Senate after serving one term in the House.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers discover mysterious megastructure in the Milky Way

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid
National Politics

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to stop accepting the federal pandemic benefits that gave jobless workers an extra $300-a-week boost and made some self-employed and gig workers eligible for the unemployment assistance.

+9
Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban
National Politics

Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders on Sunday called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation's eviction moratorium, calling it a “moral imperative” to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News