Arizona Sen. Navarrete accused of sexual conduct with minor

PHOENIX (AP) — State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix has been arrested on suspicion of charges accusing him of sexual conduct with a minor, police said Friday.

Police received a report on Wednesday about sexual contact that allegedly occurred in 2019, and Navarrete was arrested Thursday after detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses, the Police Department said in a statement.

Navarrete, 35, was booked into jail Thursday night on suspicion of charges that included multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor, police said.

Navarrete did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

Court records in his case weren't immediately available, and it wasn’t clear when Navarrete would make an initial court appearance or whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sgt. Andrew Williams, a Police Department spokesman, declined to provide additional information on the case, saying police didn't want to draw attention to the case “for the sake of the victim."

Navarrete announced earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing minor symptoms while isolating at home.

Navarrete, 35, is serving his second term in the Senate after serving one term in the House.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0