Arizona Senate calls off budget vote, adjourns amid rancor

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate on Thursday pulled the plug on a plan to vote on a budget and instead adjourned until June 10 unless they break the impasse earlier on the $12.8 billion spending plan.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann announced Thursday afternoon that her hopes of getting all 16 Republican members to back the deal she reached with House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Gov. Doug Ducey had fallen though. Some members complained about too much spending while others worry the tax cuts are too large.

The House reached the same conclusion on Wednesday, adjourning until June 10 unless they can reach a deal with their members sooner. With only a one-vote majority in each chamber and no Democratic support for the budget deal that includes a massive tax cut, Republicans could only lose one vote.

“We thought we were really, really close to getting a budget done today, head’s up or head’s down, whichever,” Fann told the assembled senators. “And over the last less than 12 hours we’re further apart now than we were. A lot of new requests, a lot of new demands."

“So it would be futile for us to try and put this up,” she said. “We obviously need to get things back together again and figure out where we’re going to go from here.”