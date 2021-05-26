Arizona Senate gives initial OK to boosting its expense pay

The measure now needs a formal Senate vote before heading to the House for action.

Rural lawmakers from both parties support the increase, saying that serving in the Legislature often costs them more than they take home in pay and prevents average residents from running for office.

“This is not a salary increase,” said Sen. Lisa Otondo, a Democrat who lives in Yuma and represents a sprawling district that stretches from the Southwest Valley to the Mexican border. “This is a per diem increase so that candidates from either party can have access and run for this office and not lose money.”

Gowan also lobbied the public for support of his proposal.

“I do have to hold down two households in the meantime while I’m here during the five to six month period of time,” Gowan said. “The issue here is about being able to do the travel, being able to pay for the living expenses that incurs while we’re here.”

Lawmakers approved a per diem hike in 2019, but it was vetoed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

