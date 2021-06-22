Arizona Senate on track to pass budget after House Dems walk

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona House Democrats refused to show up at the Capitol on Tuesday, blocking debate on a budget and a major tax cut primarily benefiting the wealthy.

But the Senate plowed ahead and was on track to pass the budget plan, advancing many of the 11 bills toward final votes expected as soon as late Tuesday. They also unveiled a raft of new policy changes that include a massive expansion of the state's private school voucher program.

Both chambers are controlled by Republicans, and Democrats could not block Senate action.

The Senate amendments to the budget also ban so-called “critical race theory,” ban K-12 schools and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines, prevent both from requiring face masks if the coronavirus pandemic surges again and bar any employer or business from requiring vaccine passports.

All were priorities of majority Republicans but had not passed as standalone bills or were new issues. That was the case with facemasks at universities, where Gov. Doug Ducey last week issued an order barring Arizona State University from implementing a new policy that said unvaccinated students must be regularly tested and wear face masks.