 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Senate panel OKs changes to virus care standards
View Comments
AP

Arizona Senate panel OKs changes to virus care standards

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — Facing complaints from advocates for people with disabilities, the Arizona Senate is eyeing legislation that would bar hospitals from considering a person's potential lifespan, quality of life or disability when the facilities are forced to ration care during the current or any future pandemic.

The proposal from Republican Sen. Nancy Barto of Phoenix, SB1374, instead would require hospitals that are assessing patients under state-adopted crisis standards of care to only assess a patient's ability to survive the current hospitalization.

Barto said at a hearing Wednesday that the current standards, adopted last year to address the COVID-19 pandemic, could discriminate against disabled people. She said groups of disabled people and others weren't included when the state and hospital officials developed the new guidelines to be used when resources are not available to care for all patients.

“When we look at key decisions like this being made without any kind of oversight, that’s why we’re here,” Barto said" “I think we have a duty as a Legislature to oversee what is actually being done. None of us were brought into this discussion.”

The disabled community is pushing the legislation, citing the potential for discrimination.

“It would ensure that any crisis standards of care activated by the Department of Health Services do not discriminate against people with disabilities,” said Asim Dietrich, an attorney with the Arizona Center for Disability Law.

Not everyone who testified at the Senate Health and Human Services committee hearing backed the change.

Dr. Patricia Mayer, director of clinical ethics at the Banner Health hospital chain who was involved in drafting the current COVID-19 guidelines, said putting the new requirements into law could lock out future updates to the standards, which have been in place for nearly a decade.

More importantly, she said, adopting a new law that prevents doctors from judging who gets treatment without being able to consider their realistic lifespan could lead to absurd results. For instance, under the bill, if two patients with COVID-19 were being assessed for who would get the only available ventilator and one had terminal cancer, that fact couldn't be used to help make the decision. All that could be weighed is their ability to live through the current medical crisis.

“Under this bill those two patients would have to be considered equally for that resource,” Mayer said. “And so it could require us to prioritize the terminally ill patient instead of the one without a terminal illness.”

Barto acknowledged her bill will need changes as it moves through the Legislature. The measure passed the committee on an 8-0 vote and now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

The state allowed hospitals to use the standards during a brief period in July. But they have not been used since, even as the state saw a huge surge in virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in recent months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+37
Police beg help, senators flee in chilling Trump trial video
National Politics

Police beg help, senators flee in chilling Trump trial video

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.

Biden treads carefully around Trump's combative trade policy
National Politics

Biden treads carefully around Trump's combative trade policy

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has wasted no time in dumping a batch of major Trump administration policies. He rejoined the Paris climate agreement. He ended a ban on travelers from mostly Muslim countries. He canceled the Keystone XL oil pipeline. He reversed a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sen. Mitt Romney is saved by a Capitol Police officer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News