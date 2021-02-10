Arizona Senate panel OKs changes to virus care standards

The disabled community is pushing the legislation, citing the potential for discrimination.

“It would ensure that any crisis standards of care activated by the Department of Health Services do not discriminate against people with disabilities,” said Asim Dietrich, an attorney with the Arizona Center for Disability Law.

Not everyone who testified at the Senate Health and Human Services committee hearing backed the change.

Dr. Patricia Mayer, director of clinical ethics at the Banner Health hospital chain who was involved in drafting the current COVID-19 guidelines, said putting the new requirements into law could lock out future updates to the standards, which have been in place for nearly a decade.

More importantly, she said, adopting a new law that prevents doctors from judging who gets treatment without being able to consider their realistic lifespan could lead to absurd results. For instance, under the bill, if two patients with COVID-19 were being assessed for who would get the only available ventilator and one had terminal cancer, that fact couldn't be used to help make the decision. All that could be weighed is their ability to live through the current medical crisis.