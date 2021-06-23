Arizona Senate passes budget, tax cut after House Dems walk

Changes to get Republican votes slightly slow the phase-in of the tax cuts to ensure revenue projections are met.

Republicans say the tax cuts would boost the economy and keep Arizona’s tax rates competitive. Democrats say it would starve public services, including education.

“For many of us we see this for what it is – its just a tax cut for the wealthy,” said Sen. Rebecca Rios, the minority leader. “The top 1% of Arizona wage earners are going to reap 50% of the tax cut benefits. The bottom 80% of working families will get on 7 % of the benefits. This is welfare for the wealthy.”

Senate Republicans mainly stayed silent during debate, knowing they had the votes to pass the budget. They rejected a series of Democratic amendments on 16-14 party-line votes.

The move by House Democrats, meanwhile, kept the lower chamber short of the number of lawmakers required to conduct business, forcing Republican House leaders to delay budget work until Thursday, when all GOP lawmakers are expected to be at the Capitol.

House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding said Democrats and the public need more time to review proposed changes Republicans released shortly before the budget debate was scheduled to begin.