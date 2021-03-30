Arizona Senate proposal would ban nearly all abortions

PHOENIX (AP) — A proposal in the Arizona Senate would ban most abortions even before many women know they are pregnant by making it a felony for a physician to perform the procedure if a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The amendment proposed by Republican Sen. Sine Kerr of Buckeye to an unrelated bill on license plate designs is set for a hearing in the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. The amendment to House Bill 2140 would ban nearly all abortions because a heartbeat can often be detected as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

There is an exception if the mother's life is in danger, but not in the case of rape or incest. Physicians and anyone assisting them could face between two and nearly nine years in prison. The woman could not be charged.

The proposal drew immediate reaction from abortion rights groups who called it an unconstitutional infringement to a women's right to choose.