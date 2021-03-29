Arizona Senate revokes mask mandate after governor's action

Sen. Martin Quezada, a Democrat representing parts of Glendale, said the minority community he represents has been particularly hard hit by the virus and wearing a mask is a simple thing that can lower transmission rates.

“Wearing a mask is something so simple that even a 4-year-old can do it,” Quezada said. “And the adults are the ones throwing temper tantrums about this? If children can do it, we should be able to do it too."

Republican Sen. Rick Gray of Sun City took umbrage, saying no one was throwing a tantrum.

“This is an option and a choice that we have in the Senate, and the last I remember America was about the land of the free and allowing people to make decisions for themselves,” Gray said. "If people have concerns they can leave their masks on and should leave their masks on.

Senate President Karen Fann said the new rule only rescinds the mask mandate. She also promised to reveal “an idea up her sleeve” Tuesday that may help Democrats feel better. Her comment came after she called up the only Republican senator who sits on the Democrats' side of the chamber, which has 15 desks on each side of a center aisle.