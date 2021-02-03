Arizona Senate seeking contempt charge in election fight

New subpoenas were issued after a new Legislature was sworn in on Jan. 11. No new proceedings have been initiated by either side.

Still, the board voted last week to do their own audits, checking to determine if the software in voting machines is intact and they were not subject to hacking or connected to the internet.

Republican Sen. Warren Peterson said that audit falls far short of what lawmakers want examined.

Documents released Wednesday by the county show that Fann has hired a firm with strong connections to the Trump campaign's efforts to overturn election results in multiple battleground states to do its audit. The Allied Security Operations Group worked with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to raise baseless allegations of election fraud and counting errors in Arizona and other states.

The documents outline the work the company would do for the Senate if they are allowed access to ballots and election equipment, including recounting at least 550,000 ballots and collecting “forensic images” of software used in ballot counting machines.

GOP county Supervisor Bill Gates issued a statement saying “I will never be in favor” of turning over ballots without a court order.

“Not only is it illegal under Arizona state law for this Board to turn over custody of the ballots, it is also unfathomable that the Arizona Senate has hired a known, and frequently debunked, conspiracy theorist to conduct their audit,” he said in a statement that he also posted on Twitter.

