Arizona Senate to consider contempt charge in election fight

“I want to be clear: the county will participate in any court hearing with the Senate if they plan to argue the restrictions on ballots should be waived,” Sellers said in a statement. "Instead of suggesting that we are violating the laws the Legislature wrote, they should turn their attention to finding a solution.

“If they truly believe in the legality of their position, they will join us in seeking a solution through the courts,” Sellers said.

The supervisors have repeatedly pointed to multiple tests of the voting machines done before and after the election and hand counts of a sample of ballots that showed the count was accurate. They fought subpoenas issued in December by the Senate Judiciary Committee with backing of Senate President Karen Fann in court.

New subpoenas were issued after a new Legislature was sworn in on Jan. 11. No new proceedings have been initiated by either side.

Still, the board voted last week to do their own audits, checking to determine if the software in voting machines is intact and they were not subject to hacking or connected to the internet.

Republican Sen. Warren Peterson said that audit falls far short of what lawmakers want examined.

