Arizona Senate votes to require ID with mailed ballot

“This is inevitably going to result in some votes not being counted. It could be dozens, could be hundreds, could be thousands," said Sen. Sean Bowie, an Ahwatukee Democrat. “That extra piece of paper, I'm concerned it's going to get lost.”

Voters who forget to bring the proper ID to a polling place can go home and get it, but those who forget to include it with their mail ballot may not have a chance to correct it, Bowie said.

Republicans downplayed the impact and rejected accusations that the measure would disenfranchise voters.

“I don’t read in this bill that something’s going to be taken away from a voter,” said Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a Scottsdale Republican. “They’re simply going to have to identify themselves in a different method.”

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, a Chandler Republican who sponsored the bill, said voters should default to casting ballots in person, but if they want to use a mail ballot, they should follow the same ID requirements.

“If the integrity of the election system is shot, if they don’t believe the results, why will they go and vote?" Mesnard said. “That suppresses vote in a whole other perspective. So I guess in some ways, no matter how you look at it, you’re suppressing votes by some logic.”