Arizona Senate working to set up Maricopa election audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's Republican Senate president said Wednesday she has narrowed the search for a firm to do a full audit of the 2020 election results in the state's most populous county and plans to invite Democrats to participate in the process.

Still, nearly two weeks after a judge sided with the Senate in a fight over access to ballots and elections equipment from Maricopa County's election, Senate President Karen Fann said there are many details to be worked out.

They include just who the Senate will hire to do the audit, what exactly it will entail, how much it will cost taxpayers and where it will be conducted.

“We’ve got to work out logistics based on who we select,” Fann said. “They need to give us guidelines for how much space they need, for how many people, how much time, so I can go back to the board of supervisors ... and say this is what we need to do the audit.”

A judge ruled Feb. 26 that the Senate was entitled to receive all 2.1 million voted ballots and access to vote tabulation machines and other equipment used in the election that saw Democratic President Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump in the county and statewide.