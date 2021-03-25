Arizona sheriff tries to head off contempt of court hearing

Earlier this month, the U.S. Justice Department and attorneys who filed the profiling lawsuit asked Judge Murray Snow to schedule a contempt hearing for Penzone, arguing the sheriff is out of compliance with a requirement that internal investigations be completed within 60 or 85 days, depending upon which operation within the sheriff’s office handles the cases.

The attorneys argued that the length of the investigations has resulted in lost evidence that makes it more likely that officer misconduct won’t be confronted. They also pointed out that a community advisory board set up to help improve trust in the sheriff’s office has said it’s questionable whether it should encourage people to file complaints when the process is so flawed, according to court records.

Penzone has said his office’s suggestions in the past for confronting the problem — such as allowing a statute of limitations on complaints and closing cases in which the subject of the investigation is dead or no longer working for the sheriff’s office — were rejected by the attorneys who brought the profiling case.