Arizona stadium opens as mass vaccination site as cases soar

PHOENIX (AP) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona reached another high Monday as the state with one of the worst diagnosis rates in the U.S. ramps up its vaccine efforts, including turning an NFL stadium into a round-the-clock mass vaccination site.

A record 4,997 people were hospitalized because of the coronavirus and 1,158 were in intensive care, the Arizona Department of Health Services said. Those numbers are significantly above what the state experienced during its last surge in July.

On Monday, health officials reported 8,995 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. That brings the total number of cases to 627,541 and total deaths to 10,147.

One in every 115 people in Arizona was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past week.

As the numbers spike, Arizona is getting ready to embark on the next phase of its vaccine rollout plan.

Dr. Cara Christ, Department of Health Services director, and other officials on Monday ushered in the opening of the Arizona Cardinals’ stadium as a vaccination site. Christ and other medical staff vaccinated around two dozen educators and state troopers.