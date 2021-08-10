Arizona state senator accused of molestation resigning

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona state senator facing child molestation charges who had been facing increasing pressure to step down is resigning.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann said Tuesday that she had received an email from Democratic Sen. Tony Navarette informing her that he is resigning immediately.

The action came amid increasing bipartisan pressure on the Phoenix lawmaker to step down from his seat representing a Phoenix-area district.

Navarette was arrested last week by Phoenix police after a now-16-year-old boy came forward and said Navaratte had molested him starting when he was 12 or 13 years old and continuing until he was 15. A police probable cause statement filed in support of charges say they recorded a call between the boy and the senator where he reportedly acknowledged the molestation and apologized.

Navarette faces multiple charges of sexual conduct with a minor and a child molestation charge and was released on $50,000 bond on Saturday. He did not enter a plea during an initial court appearance on Friday where a prosecutor said he faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 49 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Navarette also faced a likely investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee that could lead to his expulsion.

Navarette's cell phone had been disconnected when a call seeking comment was made on Monday.

