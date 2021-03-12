Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould to retire

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould announced Friday that he is retiring after just over four years on the court.

Gould told Republican Gov. Doug Ducey his last day will be April 1. The governor will appoint a replacement from a list of candidates provided by a commission that screens candidates under the state's merit selection process.

Gould was sworn in as one of two new justices in December 2016 after being appointed by Ducey following the Legislature's passage of a law expanding the court from five to seven members. Some criticized the expansion as “court packing,” but Ducey disputed that, saying “we have right-sized the court.”

Ducey praised Gould on Friday, saying he “has remained committed to law and order throughout his career, working to ensure justice for victims and upholding the Constitution.”

The 2016 expansion law was pushed through the Republican-controlled Legislature with no Democratic support and over the opposition of then-Chief Justice Scott Bales, who said there was no need for extra justices and that the $1 million in costs for them could have been used for more pressing court funding needs.