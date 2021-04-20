Arizona Supreme Court questions new education tax legality

Proponents of the Invest in Education Act, passed as Proposition 208 with nearly 52% of the vote, say voter initiatives clearly do not require a two-thirds majority to pass. And they say distributing the money through grants to schools is often used to avoid triggering the spending limit.

A trial court judge sided with the initiative's proponents when refusing to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the tax in February.

Proposition 208 imposes a 3.5% tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for individuals or above $500,000 for couples. Supporters say it could raise about $940 million a year for schools, although the Legislature’s budget analysts estimate it will bring in $827 million a year.

The measure was an outgrowth of a 2018 teacher strike that resulted in educators getting a 20% pay raise over three years. But the state did not meet their other demands.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey opposed the measure and told a business group last month that he's hoping that either the state Supreme Court blocks the measure or the Legislature comes up with a way to sidestep the new tax.