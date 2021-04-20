Arizona Supreme Court to hear challenge to new education tax

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court will hear an expedited constitutional challenge Tuesday to a new voter-approved tax on high-earning Arizonans that was designed to boost school funding.

The justices will hear arguments from attorneys representing the Republican-controlled state Legislature and a group of businesses that say the new tax required a two-thirds vote in November's election to pass, as tax increases imposed by the Legislature do. The court also will consider whether the new money, doled out to school districts and charter schools in grants, will put schools over a legal spending limit.

Proponents of the Invest in Education Act, passed as Proposition 208 with nearly 52% of the vote, say voter initiatives clearly do not require a two-thirds majority to pass. And they say distributing the money through grants to schools is often used to avoid triggering the spending limit.

A trial court judge sided with the initiative's proponents when refusing to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the tax in February. In addition to the two-thirds vote requirement and the spending limit argument, opponents also said the measure does not have its own funding source to cover implementation costs as the constitution requires and that a provision that bars lawmakers from using the new tax to replace other school funding was illegal.