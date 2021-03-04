Arizona Supreme Court to hear challenge to new education tax

Another challenge questioned whether the new tax money, funneled through a special fund doled out to schools to pay for increased teacher and other pay, would put schools over a legal spending limit. They also said the measure does not have its own funding source to cover implementation costs, as the constitution requires, and that a provision that bars lawmakers from using the new tax to replace other school funding was illegal.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah Jr. rejected all of these arguments, finding it was unlikely that opponents of Proposition 208 would prevail and refusing to temporarily block collection of the tax.

Proposition 208, which voters passed in November, imposes a 3.5% tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for individuals or above $500,000 for couples. Supporters say it could raise about $940 million a year for schools, although the Legislature’s budget analysts estimate it will bring in $827 million a year.

The measure was an outgrowth of a 2018 teacher strike that resulted in educators getting a 20% pay raise over three years. But the state did not meet their other demands.

The attorney representing Invest in Education, the grassroots committee that got the measure on the ballot, wasn't immediately available for comment.