Arizona Supreme Court to hear lawmaker’s defamation case

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court will hear a defamation case stemming from a state senator's attack advertisements during a failed congressional run in 2018.

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers attacked her opponent — former state Sen. Steve Smith — in multiple advertisements, including a radio commercial that called him a “slimy character whose modeling agency specializes in underage girls and advertises on websites linked to sex trafficking,” the Arizona Capitol Times reported Tuesday.

Rogers campaign’s website — www.slimysteve.com — also said Smith advertises on a website containing pornographic material.

Pamela Young, owner of the Young Agency and a former employer of Smith, sued Rogers for defamation and false light invasion of privacy. The Young Agency is a modeling agency representing models and actors, most of whom are children.

The Court of Appeals overturned the lower court in a split decision in December, entering summary judgement for Rogers. Now the state’s high court will decide.