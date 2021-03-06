Arizona to accept consular ID cards as valid identification

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is changing state law to accept consular identification cards as legal forms of identification.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday signed into law a bill to reverse a state law that was one of the remaining statutes passed during the height of fervor in Arizona against illegal immigration, The Arizona Republic reported.

The state Legislature in 2011 outlawed the use of the cards as a valid form of identification, forcing many people living in the state without legal authorization to be in the U.S. to leave. The 2011 law will be reversed once the new measure takes effect 90 days after the current legislative session ends.

Ducey praised the bipartisan support of the bill, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Paul Boyer. It passed the state Legislature on Feb. 24.

“The bill does not authorize any new rights or responsibilities for non-citizens,” Ducey said. “It simply recognizes that governments in Arizona will accept cards issued by countries who use strict biometrics identity verification techniques as lawful identification.”