Arizona to give Pima County go-ahead for FEMA vaccine site

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top health official announced Friday that a federally-supported vaccination site will be allowed to open around the Tucson area, putting an end to a state and county tug-of-war.

“Today we sent a letter to FEMA notifying them that we are going to delegate the authority to Pima County to work independently with FEMA to operate a vaccine pod if they choose that that is in the best interest of their community,” said Dr. Cara Christ, state Department of Health Services director. “The only caveat is as long as it does not result in a reduction of existing vaccine supply to the state or impact state vaccine resources and operations.”

Arizona’s second-largest county had been pushing the state to approve an offer from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to establish a community vaccination center to serve its Hispanic population. State health officials initially rejected the request.

Gov. Doug Ducey had argued it would be more efficient if the federal government simply gave Arizona more doses to administer at any of its state-run sites. Christ said the state would have had to divert resources to help with staffing, setting up proper cold storage and a whole registration system.

Chuck Huckelberry, Pima County administrator, said the state wouldn't have had to sacrifice anything.