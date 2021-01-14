Arizona to open 2nd state-run COVID-19 vaccination site

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is further expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program with plans that include opening another state-run site in metro Phoenix and new vaccine eligibility for additional older Arizona residents, officials said Thursday

The next vaccination site will open with daytime hours Feb. 1 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium near the Phoenix-Tempe line, with registration beginning on Tuesday, the state Department of Health Services announced.

Arizona had the worst state COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one of every 107 people diagnosed with COVID-19 from Jan. 6 to Wednesday. The rate is calculated by dividing a state’s population by the number of new cases over the past week.

Arizona's vaccination program was slow to get off the ground, but officials said the first state-run large site, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, has proved to be success — administering thousands of doses daily, officials said.

The vaccination site at State Farm Stadium “has been a game changer,” Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, said in a statement.

Ducey's administration on Wednesday announced that people age 65 and older starting next week can sign up to get vaccinated, mirroring updated recommendations from federal health officials.