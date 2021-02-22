Arizona to open 4th state-run COVID-19 vaccination site

The latest numbers released Monday increased the state’s pandemic totals to 809,474 cases and 15,502 known deaths. The death toll also went down by three as a result of finding duplicate records.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Hospitalizations continue to slide downward. As of Sunday, 1,590 people were hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. Of those patients, 478 were using ICU beds.

Like most states, Arizona has suffered through two waves of the coronavirus virus with the first one starting in mid-May.

Health officials said it took eight weeks for cases to start declining back then, and 16 weeks into the second wave to see new cases start to decrease.

In other developments:

—The University of Arizona entered the next phase of its camps reentry plan Monday by allowing classes of 50 students or fewer to meet in person. University officials say the decision was made based on the decline of cases in the community and a positivity rate of just 0.14%. Out of 12,860 COVID-19 tests administered last week by the school, 18 came back positive.

Since the start of the school year, learning has been virtual with the exception of essential lab courses and some fine arts classes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.