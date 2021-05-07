Arizona urged to get more vaccines into Latino neighborhoods

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who became a national figure after her father died of COVID-19 has teamed up with an Arizona congressman to urge increased efforts to bring more vaccine doses into Phoenix's Latino neighborhoods.

Kristin Urquiza joined Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego at a vaccine information stand in a south Phoenix shopping center on Friday to underscore the need to bring more doses into heavily Latino areas that the congressman represents, like south and west Phoenix. Gallego said he is helping organize vaccination events in Latino neighborhoods, including one May 15 at a west Phoenix high school.

“Our neighborhoods have some of the lowest vaccination rates in Arizona,” he said.

Urquiza wrote a searing obituary last summer after the death of her 65-year-old father, Mark Anthony Urquiza, blaming it on then-President Donald Trump and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and policies she said didn't go far enough to protect people. She founded a group called Marked by COVID and described the loss of her father on the first night of last year's Democratic National Convention.

“We need to get more of these resources into our neighborhoods,” she said, encouraging governments at all levels to do more. “There is no such thing as a trickledown equity that works.”