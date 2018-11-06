PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest in Arizona's midterm election (all times local):
6:20 a.m.
Polls are to remove until 7 p.m. but most Arizona voters have already cast their ballots early. Officials forecast potentially record turnout for a midterm.
11:10 p.m.
Voters are making their final decisions in a historic Arizona election.
Either Republican Rep. Martha McSally or Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema will become the state's first female U.S. Senator. Their contentious race for a seat being vacated by retiring Senator Jeff Flake has dominated the state's politics.
Voters will also decide whether to re-elect Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. They'll also choose officials for the state's various statewide offices from attorney general to corporation commissioner. A Republican-backed measure to expand the state's school voucher program is on the ballot. So is a Democratic-backed one to increase the state's renewable energy standard.
The majority of Arizona voters have already cast their ballots early for the election. Officials are forecasting potentially record turnout for a midterm.
This story has been corrected to reflect than an education ballot measure would expand school vouchers, not charter schools.