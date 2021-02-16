 Skip to main content
Arizona's chief federal law enforcement officer to resign
AP

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Attorney Michael Bailey announced his resignation as the chief federal law enforcement officer in Arizona, effective Feb. 28.

The Arizona Republic reports that Bailey is stepping down along with other top prosecutors across the country who were appointed by former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Department of Justice asked dozens of attorneys appointed by Trump to resign as part of a routine transition between administrations.

Bailey was nominated to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona in February 2019 to fill a position that was left vacant for two years following the resignation of John Leonardo.

Bailey was confirmed by the U.S. Senate three months later.

Before his appointment, Bailey served 4 ½ years as the chief deputy to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

In a statement Tuesday, Bailey said he was proud of his work in fighting crime and drug trade and preventing fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.

