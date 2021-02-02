Arizona's top education leader calls for more school funding

It is not just schools suffering, she said, noting that many parents lost their jobs and struggled to pay rent or mortgages on Arizona's maximum unemployment benefits of $240 per week. That's the second-lowest in the nation.

“It is absurd to think and to talk of tax cuts when there are so many families with basic needs our state can help meet,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman, in her third year in office, praised educators for stepping up to teach and support students during the pandemic, noting that public schools were among the first hit by closure orders when the pandemic struck in March.

“Our schools have gone above and beyond to deliver instruction safely, and to desperately fill the gaps Arizona families are facing — to offer everything from food boxes to counseling services to a sense of stability in their children’s rapidly changing worlds,” Hoffman said. “The pressure on our schools has been immense, but they have risen to the challenge, transitioning to new learning models and a reality with innovation, quick-thinking, and adaptation.”

Hoffman also noted that many schools that have switched to virtual teaching models may want to keep them operating once the pandemic ends, and that will require more funding.