Arkansas bill on trans athletes in female sports advances

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas Senate panel on Monday advanced legislation banning transgender girls and women athletes from competing in sports consistent with their gender identity, despite supporters saying they can't cite an example of that happening in the state.

The Senate Education Committee voted 5-3 in favor of the measure, sending it to the full majority-Republican Senate. Opponents of the measure could be heard chanting “shame" outside the committee room after the bill was endorsed.

Similar legislation has been introduced in at least 20 states so far this year. Idaho was the only state to pass a similar law last year, but it has been blocked in federal court as a lawsuit plays out.

“This is a bill to protect women's sports and girl's sports," Republican Sen. Missy Irvin, the bill's sponsor, told the panel before the vote. “This is about giving women the opportunity they have fought for for over 50 years under Title IX policies."