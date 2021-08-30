 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arkansas COVID-19 patients on ventilators climbs to new high
0 Comments
AP

Arkansas COVID-19 patients on ventilators climbs to new high

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of Arkansas COVID-19 patients on a ventilator climbed to a new high on Monday as the state reported 33 new coronavirus deaths amid the summer surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

The Department of Health reported the state's COVID patients on ventilators rose by 17 to 361, surpassing the high the state had set last week. The state's virus hospitalizations remained unchanged from a day earlier at 1,257.

There are 533 COVID patients in intensive care units around the state. The department reported there are 21 available ICU beds in the state, though it's not clear how many of those are equipped for COVID-19 patients. The state last week ran out of ICU beds for virus patients, though availability has slightly eased since then.

The state's COVID-19 death toll rose on Monday to 6,912 since the pandemic began. The state reported 882 new virus cases.

Arkansas ranks fifth in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The Department of Health also reported that the number of active cases among students and staff in the state's public schools has grown to 3,684. Cabot, Fort Smith, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville schools each reported more than 100 active cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline
National Politics

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last-minute decision to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy is calling into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. The vanguard of a Marine contingent arrived in Kabul on Friday and most of the rest of the 3,000 are due by Sunday.

+16
Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision
National Politics

Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision

  • Updated

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News