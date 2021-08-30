Arkansas COVID-19 patients on ventilators climbs to new high

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of Arkansas COVID-19 patients on a ventilator climbed to a new high on Monday as the state reported 33 new coronavirus deaths amid the summer surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

The Department of Health reported the state's COVID patients on ventilators rose by 17 to 361, surpassing the high the state had set last week. The state's virus hospitalizations remained unchanged from a day earlier at 1,257.

There are 533 COVID patients in intensive care units around the state. The department reported there are 21 available ICU beds in the state, though it's not clear how many of those are equipped for COVID-19 patients. The state last week ran out of ICU beds for virus patients, though availability has slightly eased since then.

The state's COVID-19 death toll rose on Monday to 6,912 since the pandemic began. The state reported 882 new virus cases.

Arkansas ranks fifth in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The Department of Health also reported that the number of active cases among students and staff in the state's public schools has grown to 3,684. Cabot, Fort Smith, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville schools each reported more than 100 active cases.

