Arkansas Democrats' chairman stepping down to head super PAC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Democratic Party chairman said Monday that he would resign to head a super PAC targeting former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders' bid for governor.

Michael John Gray announced that he would resign effective Sept. 1 to become executive director of Liberty and Justice for Arkansas.

The group launched in June with a digital ad opposing Sanders, who is seeking the Republican Party's nomination for governor, but it has said it would also target other candidates.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work in a non-partisan manner to help voters in Arkansas fight against those who seek to win by dividing us," Gray said in a statement released by the group.

Gray is a former state representative who was elected state party chairman in April 2017. Nicole Hart, the party's vice-chair, will serve as interim chair until the party sets an election.

Democrats face an uphill challenge in Arkansas, where Republicans hold all of the statewide and congressional offices and majorities in both chambers of the Legislature.

