LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Democrats say they're halting radio ads promoting the party's nominee for governor after Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson complained it violated campaign finance limits.

A state party spokesman said Wednesday they party is suspending further runs of the ad supporting Democratic nominee Jared Henderson, who's trying to unseat Hutchinson.

Earlier Wednesday, Hutchinson said in a letter to the party that its roughly $15,000 ad buy exceeds contribution limits and asked that they be pulled down. Hutchinson's campaign says that since it expressly advocates for Henderson's election, the ad is subject to a $2,700 limit as a nonmonetary contribution.

The party's ads tout Henderson's proposals to deny public pensions to convicted legislators and strengthen the state Ethics Commission.

