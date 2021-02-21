Arkansas' GOP governor says he won't back a Trump 2024 bid

Since he left office on Jan. 20, Trump has kept a relatively low profile in Palm Beach, Florida. He plans to make his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida, giving a speech next Sunday that is expected to address the future of the GOP.

On Sunday, Hutchinson praised Trump’s family, including Trump's daughter Ivanka, and said he also respected his nephew’s decision to continue his political career as an independent. But Hutchinson said the Republican Party will have a “good future” if it sticks to core conservative principles rather than “personalities.” He said the GOP will need to work in particular on galvanizing certain segments of voters as Trump did, such as blue-collar workers.

“I have worked with Ivanka and others, and they love America. But I would not support him,” Hutchinson said.

“We have got to respond to the people that like Trump. We have got to respond and identify with the issues that gave him the first election and gave him support throughout his presidency ... but we just got to handle it in a different way with different personalities," he said.