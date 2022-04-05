Arkansas governor announces parolee supervision expansion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed on Tuesday a $1 million expansion of a program that supervises high-risk parolees.

Hutchinson called for adding 10 officers to the intensive supervision program, which monitors high-risk offenders on parole who have a history of violence or gang affiliation.

Hutchinson said the program, which currently comprises four officers in Pulaski County, would grow to cover Lonoke, Jefferson, Saline and Faulkner counties under the proposed expansion. The proposal must go before the Legislative Council.

The expansion follows a spate of violent incidents in Little Rock and other parts of the state, including a shooting at a car show last month in Dumas that killed one and injured 26 others. One person has been arrested in connection with that shooting.

