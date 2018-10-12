LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' Republican governor and the Democrat mounting an uphill bid to unseat him are sparring over the state's new requirement that enrollees in its Medicaid expansion work or lose their health coverage.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Democratic nominee Jared Henderson faced off Friday in a debate ahead of next month's midterm election. The debate at the University of Central Arkansas also featured Libertarian nominee Mark West.
Henderson criticized the work requirement, which was implemented earlier this year and has already led to more than 4,300 people losing coverage. Hutchinson said that without the requirement, the majority-Republican Legislature wouldn't support keeping the expansion, which covers more than 265,000 people.
The debate was scheduled to air Friday night on the Arkansas Educational Television Network.