Arkansas governor declares emergency because of flooding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday declared a state of emergency because of flooding in southeastern Arkansas.

The governor's declaration comes after more than a foot of rain fell on some communities in a 24-hour period this week. Hutchinson's declaration directs $100,000 from his disaster fund to be used at the discretion of the Division of Emergency Management director.

“Business owners, farmers and everyone in the area are feeling the impact of this weather event, and we're moving quickly to help however we can," Hutchinson said in a statement.

The governor's office said he plans to visit Dumas Friday morning to assess the damage and needs of communities hit by the flooding.

